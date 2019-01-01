New York Mets

Metsblog
46288810_thumbnail

Former Mets prospect Anthony Kay strikes out 8 in MLB debut, criticizes Mets' farm system

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 5m

As Marcus Stroman took the mound at Citi Field on Saturday night, the man he was traded for, former Mets' prospect Anthony Kay, made his Major League debut for the Blue Jays.

Tweets