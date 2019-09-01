New York Mets
'Stro Can't Get Low As Smyly Stymies
by: metstradamus — Sports Media 101 3m
By: metstradamus | September 7, 2019The first inning was probably your clue that things weren’t going well.Cesar Hernandez led off the game with a solo HR off Marcus Stroman, who contin
Kyler Murray's debut won't be a winning one https://t.co/lfc3RrrmL6Blogger / Podcaster
Cubs lost tonight .... Look out for the D’backs, who are only 1.5 games back for the second wildcard.Beat Writer / Columnist
New Post: Phillies Hit Marcus Stroman Hard in Mets’ 5-0 Loss https://t.co/NFl89NVQcC #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
.#Brewers beat the #Cubs 3-2 so #Mets stay 4 back of 2nd wild card with 21 to play; 3 teams between Mets & Cubs. Pete Alonso: "Not all is lost yet. We’ve been playing really good baseball. If we take the series, I think we’d be in a really good spot going into the next one." #MLBBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @john_jastremski: Very disappointing effort and 2H for Stroman. That & AB is a Pat. We’ll discuss on Geico Sportsnight. 11 PM w @mrlarryridley @AnthonyMcCarron @CWilliamson44Beat Writer / Columnist
Former Mets prospect Anthony Kay had some harsh words for his former team after his MLB debut with the Blue Jays https://t.co/y8NSKiXGFaTV / Radio Network
