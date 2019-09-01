New York Mets

Phillies Hit Marcus Stroman Hard in Mets’ 5-0 Loss

by: Marshall Field Mets Merized Online 5m

The New York Mets fell back into fourth place in the National League East as the Philadelphia Phillies (73-68) battered Mets starter Marcus Stroman for 10 hits and five runs and beat the Mets, 5-0

