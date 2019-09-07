New York Mets

Newsday
46293426_thumbnail

J.D. Davis drops fly ball, and it proves costly | Newsday

by: Peter Botte Special to Newsday Updated September 7, 2019 11:48 PM Newsday 2m

J.D. Davis pounded his fist in his glove when the Phillies extended their lead to five runs on Saturday night, knowing his miscue in leftfield helped set up a big inning against Mets starter Marcus St

Tweets