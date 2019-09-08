New York Mets

New York Post
46296184_thumbnail

Dominic Smith won’t quit on season despite being on 60-day IL

by: Mike Puma New York Post 4m

Dominic Smith hasn’t given up on playing again this season, even if it’s only for a few games. The Mets’ outfielder/first baseman was moved to the 60-day injured list Saturday, creating room on

Tweets