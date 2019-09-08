New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Dominic Smith won’t quit on season despite being on 60-day IL
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 4m
Dominic Smith hasn’t given up on playing again this season, even if it’s only for a few games. The Mets’ outfielder/first baseman was moved to the 60-day injured list Saturday, creating room on
Tweets
-
This doesn't look like a big-game pitcher https://t.co/m2Oo1OnTTaBlogger / Podcaster
-
He's the present — and future https://t.co/PrpIf9cgeCBlogger / Podcaster
-
He's picked up where he has left off https://t.co/NwiFdSrzcpBlogger / Podcaster
-
He's still not giving up on the season https://t.co/9xBOiRNJ2YBlogger / Podcaster
-
Bill Parcells is a big Jacoby Brissett fan https://t.co/5sVOPKKsVtBlogger / Podcaster
-
Passing Federer not the be all end all https://t.co/9IbkrxpMWxBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets