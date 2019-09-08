New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Marcus Stroman trade piece Anthony Kay impressive in MLB debut
by: Ted Holmlund — New York Post 4m
When it comes to the Marcus Stroman trade, Saturday was a double-whammy for the Mets. Anthony Kay allowed just two runs in 5²/₃ innings in Toronto’s 5-3 loss to the host Tampa Bay Rays, who
Tweets
-
"It was very encouraging." https://t.co/MtDCdjCz2jBlogger / Podcaster
-
A bad day for the Marcus Stroman trade https://t.co/PY0wgZTiOUBlogger / Podcaster
-
This doesn't look like a big-game pitcher https://t.co/m2Oo1OnTTaBlogger / Podcaster
-
He's the present — and future https://t.co/PrpIf9cgeCBlogger / Podcaster
-
He's picked up where he has left off https://t.co/NwiFdSrzcpBlogger / Podcaster
-
He's still not giving up on the season https://t.co/9xBOiRNJ2YBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets