New York Mets

Metstradamus
46299376_thumbnail

It's Time To Make Seth Lugo A Real Closer

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 42s

Seth Lugo is the closer of the New York Mets. When he’s available, he’s the first choice for the ninth inning. Edwin Diaz has been reduced to pitching in low leverage situations, and cl…

Tweets