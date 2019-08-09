New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
9/8/19 Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 11s
It might be the first full NFL Sunday of the season, but the New York Mets (72-69) still have some work to do. The Mets didn’t have a good night last night, falling 5-0 to the Philadelphia Ph…
Tweets
-
Syndergaard with a scoreless frame after being handed a lead #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
it was my brother. christopher clapped and yelled “yes”Citi Field showed a Jets highlight after the first inning. Some fans flapped. Bless your heart if you're a Mets *and* a Jets fan. Wilson Ramos and Robinson Cano homered in the first. Mets 3, Phillies 0, top 2Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @greg_prince: “Whatever is ailing him in ‘the baseball dream,’ Mr. L says, the end result is feeling ‘like I don’t exist in reality. I only exist in that picture from winter.’” Therapist shares confidential session notes exclusively with Mets fans who like to read. https://t.co/5CVEMZRtPN https://t.co/1GjEMpOTikBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @OmarMinayaFan: LO, and I cannot stress this enough, L https://t.co/G2ixrqX4DrBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @greg_prince: 1969 Mets 141-game record of 84-57 is 6th-best in club history. *Ryan three-hitter completes doubleheader sweep of Expos at jubilant Shea, 7-1* *Rick Wise three-hitter at Connie Mack Stadium beats Cubs, 6-2* *Mets end night in 1ST PLACE, 1 game ahead of Chicago*Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets