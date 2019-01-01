New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
WATCH: Wilson Ramos, Robinson Cano go yard in big Mets first inning
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 4m
The Mets had a solid first inning at the plate to kick off their series finale against the Phillies.
Tweets
-
Felton also finished his career 0-16It is now 7-4 in favor of the Phillies, and the Mets will need to bounce back or Sewald will be 0-14 to start his career. The worst record to begin a career belongs to Terry Felton at 0-16.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The #Mets had one key situation in their favor down the stretch this season - that was the number of home games left on the schedule. Should the score hold, they will have lost 8 of their last 9 games at home.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SheaUpperDeck: @Metstradamus And when Avilan gives up the bomb, Mickey is in the dugout with that woulda-coulda-shoulda head nod...Blogger / Podcaster
-
To the bottom of the 9th. Brooklyn still leading 2-0. 📡 https://t.co/8VUvIHYPUKMinors
-
Sewald started the sixth. Avilan finished it. In between, the Phillies scored three times. Franco two-run HR. 7-4 Philadelphia mid 6.TV / Radio Network
-
Tough to pinch hit for Syndergaard at 78 pitches to get to a bullpen that is having a historically bad season. He wasn’t electric today, but I’d still rather him out there this early in the game #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets