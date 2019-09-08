New York Mets

Lorenzen's pinch-hit double lifts Reds over D-backs 4-3

Relief pitcher Michael Lorenzen lined a game-ending, pinch-hit double in the ninth inning to help the Cincinnati Reds snap the Arizona Diamondbacks' five-game winning streak with a 4-3 victory

