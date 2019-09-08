New York Mets

New York Post
Mets’ bullpen dooms them in historically long loss

by: Howie Kussoy New York Post 7m

The series was split. The score was even. The battle was between the bullpens. With that, the Mets were overmatched. Even on a Sunday when Edwin Diaz and Jeurys Familia improbably spun back-to-back

