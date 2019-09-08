New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Las Vegas pitched Matt Harvey in an elimination game and….you’ll look
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
The Aviators needed to win on Sunday. Starting pitcher James Kaprielian couldn’t get out of the first and then someone named Anderson went 3.1 in relier. So here are the Aviators….and to start the 5th the Mets turn to THE DARK KNIGHT! I warned you....
Tweets
-
Twitter is amazing@Mets19Pete @ppereira3174 @timbhealey I am so glad that I do not know you.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Since his last start, Porcello has worked on accelerating his delivery, go through his mechanics at a faster pace.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NewsdaySports: The #Mets couldn't overcome a so-so outing by Noah Syndergaard https://t.co/I0BsONRwxR via @timbhealey https://t.co/XutI5RRrE2Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MiLB: Garrison Bryant was dealing on Sunday afternoon. The #Mets prospect helped the Brooklyn Cyclones take a 1-0 lead in the New York-Penn League Finals. 🗞️: https://t.co/LEVxuAs8kD https://t.co/YkgXK1D5HyMinors
-
Fenway’s half empty. Something else going on tonight?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Me, dumb: trading 24 years of team control of Kelenic, Dunn, Kay and SWR in return for nothing, or worse, is bad You, smart: I’m glad they’re trying, not winning $/WAR titles!Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets