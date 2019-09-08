New York Mets

Newsday
46316183_thumbnail

Mets can't overcome so-so outing by Noah Syndergaard | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated September 8, 2019 7:56 PM Newsday 3m

Amid the Mets’ diminishing chances of making the playoffs, a curious Noah Syndergaard trend has emerged: He has a 1.31 ERA in six road starts in the second half, but a 5.79 ERA in five home starts. On

Tweets