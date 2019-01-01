New York Mets

The Comeback
Mets manager Mickey Callaway has galaxy brain logic for intentionally walking bad hitter to get to Bryce Harper

by: Matt Clapp The Comeback 16s

In the seventh inning of the Phillies’ 10-7 win over the Mets on Sunday, New York manager Mickey Callaway chose to intentionally walk Philadelphia catcher Andrew Knapp with two outs. Knapp has a .194/.326/.259 slash line on the season, and entered...

