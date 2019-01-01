New York Mets
Mets manager Mickey Callaway has galaxy brain logic for intentionally walking bad hitter to get to Bryce Harper
by: Matt Clapp — The Comeback 16s
In the seventh inning of the Phillies’ 10-7 win over the Mets on Sunday, New York manager Mickey Callaway chose to intentionally walk Philadelphia catcher Andrew Knapp with two outs. Knapp has a .194/.326/.259 slash line on the season, and entered...
RT @Kazuto_Yamazaki: My “McNeil 6” shirt has people asking me a lot of questions already answered by the shirt.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Had a great time talking Mets tonight with @TinaCervasio. Tune into @fox5ny at 11 p.m. to see the segment! https://t.co/SgMLmDgRHDTV / Radio Personality
RT @ActorwithaChip: @Metstradamus I choose not to armchair manage. That way I avoid sounding like a drunk kook at the end of the bar. Which is what 99% of sports Twitter is. Thanks for the civil discourse.Blogger / Podcaster
Veteran Tanisha Wright may be set to call it a career. #NYLiberty @GeoffMags5490 https://t.co/onda97gsjhBlogger / Podcaster
Intentionally walking a sub .200 hitter to load the bases for Bryce Harper against Bashlor, who had already walked a batter, in order to not face a reliever with an ERA over 4. Makes senseMickey Callaway said he intentionally walked Andrew Knapp today to get to Bryce Harper because he wanted to force the Phillies to remove reliever Mike Morin from the game.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @Iamthebassman: @fsolomon75 @Metstradamus Always pitch to Bryce Harper with the bases loaded I say! Management 101!Blogger / Podcaster
