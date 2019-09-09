New York Mets

Talkin' Mets
45625440_thumbnail

The Seth Lugo Conundrum

by: Wide Men Cant Jump Talkin' Mets 18s

Show Notes September Baseball isn't the problem, bullpens are the problem. Mickey Callaway was right for putting Edwin Diaz back in a big spot. You can't bench Diaz or take him away from the late innings. Seth Lugo isn't the answer in the bullpen he...

Tweets