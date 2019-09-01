The US Open and Wimbledon men’s finals were classics, and the level of tennis was still high in the 5th set in both matches. Had Nadal-Medvedev been 2 of 3 it would have been a 2-setter without much drama. Do not change a thing!

Christopher Clarey Tennis needs to adapt to the times, no doubt. But having watched the men's 2019 Wimbledon final & men's 2019 US Open final this year, it toys with best of 5 at the Slams at its peril