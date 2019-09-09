New York Mets
Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/09/19
by: Steve Sypa — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2m
Catch up on all the Mets prospects in yesterday’s minor league action!
Tweets
Good morning from Boston. Here's our story on the #RedSox's late-night firing of Dave Dombrowski. https://t.co/pITk9X9MuGBeat Writer / Columnist
How are the Mets this bad when Jacob deGrom starts? Crunching some astounding numbers: https://t.co/YteJDGFOP8Beat Writer / Columnist
New Post: Players of the Week: Jeff McNeil At It Again https://t.co/sJlL3EwMwG #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
Tired of fooball? Check out all the news around baseball in the Monday edition of the Mets Morning News? https://t.co/FVORjER9FfBlogger / Podcaster
Mets Police Morning Laziness: baseball as it ought not to be https://t.co/TyyyIfgo4l https://t.co/ENzyi4JqgbBlogger / Podcaster
Juan Lagares’ shirt is 🔥🚨 Old Friends Hanging Out Alert 🚨 (via jlagares12/Instagram) https://t.co/awybax98qABlogger / Podcaster
