New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Former Mets Watch: Anthony Kay shines in Blue Jays debut, Wilmer Flores continues to pace-Dacks
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 6m
The Mets have reshaped their roster over the last year and change, saying goodbye to some familiar faces (some beloved, some not) in the process. Every week, we'll take a look at how some of those former Mets are performing with their new teams.
Tweets
-
Re Robinson Canó. Don’t forget, he was hit on his hand 3 times in a matter of weeks very early on this season. I do wonder how much that impacted his ability to swing/grip the bat. He kept playing, which didnt allow that to heal.@michaelgbaron Makes you wonder what was really going on with him in the 1st half.Blogger / Podcaster
-
If you want to know how a team goes from a dynasty in the making to a Mets-resemblant pretender, Dave Dombrowski’s decisions are a key reason why. @JATayler on the Red Sox firing their president: https://t.co/noBDwunSZCTV / Radio Network
-
RT @UniWatch: Today is the 50th anniversary of the famous Mets/Cubs Black Cat Game. I've re-examined that incident by interviewing someone whose story had never been told before: the Cubs' batboy (now 67 yrs old). Really fun story to work on - hope you'll check it out! https://t.co/yq5kd1aWYeTV / Radio Network
-
Robinson Canó, 25 games since the All-Star Game: .309/.343/.628 6 doubles, 8 HR, 18 RBI, 21 runs scored. Obviously, it would’ve been nice to have had even 70% of that in the first half. But this is certainly encouraging going forward. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
current situation with @VirginAtlantic: - was told my luggage would cost $60 - at airport was charged $100 - desk rep told me to reach out to customer service to get a refund from them. they are trying to claim my bag was overweight. it was not. not a happy customer.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Pete Alonso reached base for the 33rd consecutive game yesterday. That’s tied for the longest single-season on-base streak in #Mets history, matching Darryl Strawberry (1987) and José Reyes (2008).Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets