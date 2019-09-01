New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB rumors: Astros’ Gerrit Cole’s free agency price tag for Yankees, others goes through the roof - nj.com
by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 9m
Gerrit Cole will be a free agent following the 2019 season, and he posted a historic performance on the mound on Sunday with the Houston Astros.
Tweets
-
Gil Must Go: Black Cats, Tom Terrific….1969 Mets a half game out??? https://t.co/wO7dGvpVeSBlogger / Podcaster
-
Tonight's starting pitcher. Long Island's own - Frank Valentino. Game time is 6:30 PM with all tickets just $5. #ClonesAreHotMinors
-
The Mets Ladies have a raffle going tonight https://t.co/rRUTEL4QUEBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Like Us, Seth Lugo Sat And Watched Bullpen Meltdowns https://t.co/T4cbJKW6gp #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @timbhealey: Tonight, as the Diamondbacks and Mets begin a critical four-game series, will be Wilmer Flores’ first game as a visiting player at Citi Field. Yes, there will be a Wilmer tribute video — with plenty of highlight choices involving the Mets’ all-time walk-off leader.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I can’t say for sure but this feels like a gimme.@timbhealey Are they going to play Friends theme for his first AB. That would be a pretty cool gesture , even though opposing players don’t get walk up songs.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets