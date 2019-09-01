New York Mets

Mets Merized

Like Us, Seth Lugo Sat And Watched Bullpen Meltdowns

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 1m

On Friday night, the Mets led 4-2 heading into the ninth inning. Mickey Callaway then sent Edwin Diaz out there to earn the save. In the offseason and April, this would've seemed like a no-brainer

Tweets