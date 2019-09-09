New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
NY Mets, Arizona Diamondbacks announce Monday lineups
by: NorthJersey.com Digital Desk — North Jersey 4m
Merrill Kelly (10-13, 4.69) will start for the Damondbacks, while Jacob deGrom (8-8, 2.76) will go for the Mets.
Tweets
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Mets Game Notes 9/9/19 https://t.co/RT8TuPaK5tBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MashedPotatohed: @DarthChipper @Mediagoon @Mets People still getting backpacks into the stadium as well, I was behind a family at a concession with a fully loaded backpackBlogger / Podcaster
-
Brodie only brings moves to COO Jeff Wilpon for his approval, so most of the blame can probably go there.@OmarMinayaFan @GMBVW has had the worst year of pretty much any GM in any sport I’ve ever seen (except the draft).Blogger / Podcaster
-
Es por una buena causa, si pueden RT/for a good cause, if you can RT, hagan sus donaciones por/make your donations at @JOLaMaKina https://t.co/mcT8O4XaadA child is diagnosed w/cancer worldwide every three minutes. September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Please join me in making a donation https://t.co/uDnuBCvspz to benefit @fundacioncap 🇵🇷. Last month of my #LaMaKina strikeout challenge, let’s finish strong! 💪🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/gwIrsn8cT6Player
-
https://t.co/Kh7IYHyCG9 This week's BigTimeBaseball podcast with @JonHeyman on @RDCSportsTV / Radio Personality
-
1,381 player *and counting* https://t.co/ktWsi743vWBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets