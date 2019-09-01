New York Mets

Mets Merized

Noah Syndergaard “Livid” Over Wilson Ramos Catching Him

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 1m

According to Joel Sherman and Kevin Kernan of the New York Post, New York Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard "became livid" upon learning he was pitching to backstop Wilson Ramos, not backups Re

Tweets