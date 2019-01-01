New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
46342101_thumbnail

Report: Noah Syndergaard ‘livid’ with Mets for not pairing him with preferred catchers

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 3m

Noah Syndergaard's troubled relationship with the New York Mets continued to be an issue after the team refused to pair him with one of his preferred catchers for Sunday's start. According to Joel Sherman and Kevin Kernan of the New York Post,...

Tweets