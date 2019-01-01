New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
43496457_thumbnail

Mets manager seems to be unsympathetic to Noah Syndergaard’s frustrations

by: Darryn Albert Larry Brown Sports 2m

New York Mets star Noah Syndergaard does not appear to be getting much sympathy from Mickey Callaway. Speaking Monday with Steve Gelb of SportsNet New York, the Mets manager was asked about Syndergaard's reported frustration with the team's catchers.

Tweets