Mets' Mickey Callaway doesn't deny Noah Syndergaard's reported frustration with Wilson Ramos

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard met with team brass to voice his frustrations of having to pitch to C Wilson Ramos yet again this weekend, sources confirmed to SNY's Andy Martino.

