New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jacob deGrom leads Mets into Monday opener vs. Diamondbacks at 7:10 p.m. on SNY
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 31s
The Mets (72-70, 16.0 GB in NL East, 4.0 GB for second Wild Card) continue their 10-game homestand as they begin Monday's four-game series from Citi Field against the Arizona Diamondbacks (75-68, 17.0 GB in NL West, 1.5 GB for second Wild Card) at 7:1
Tweets
-
To me Wilson Ramos needs to be in this lineup as much as possible cause Since August 1 nobody has a higher BA in NL. Batting Average--remember that stat --to me it still speaks volumesBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Some early fantasy lessons after Week 1 https://t.co/Dsg9hY6wU8Blogger / Podcaster
-
Happy anniversary Black Cat Game!Tom Seaver's 53rd win Mets 7, Cubs 1 September 9, 1969 - 9 IP, 1 R, 5 H, 5 K (1-4, R) - Mets within 1/2 game of 1st place - Ken Boswell: 2-4, 2 RBI; Donn Clendenon 2-run HR "At this very moment, they're better than anyone else's" -- Seaver on Mets chances #TheFranchise41Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Ramos continues to rake as he lines a leadoff double! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
#⃣4⃣6⃣ for @Pete_Alonso20! He now has the most HR in baseball! (via @mets)TV / Radio Network
-
deGrom K Count: 🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets