New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
46345778_thumbnail

Syndergaard raises concerns about Ramos pairing

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 25s

A season-long issue resurfaced this weekend, when Noah Syndergaard confronted Mets officials about pairing him with starting catcher Wilson Ramos, multiple sources told MLB.com. To Syndergaard’s dismay, the Mets paired him with Ramos anyway on Sunday,

Tweets