New York Mets

Mets Merized

Alonso Breaks Mets’ Single-Season On-Base Streak

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 2m

After his first inning solo home run on Monday to put the Mets up 1-0, Pete Alonso has now broken a single-season franchise record by reaching base in 34 consecutive games.Alonso’s home run

Tweets