New York Mets

Newsday
46347535_thumbnail

Wilmer Flores homers in return to Citi Field | Newsday

by: Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com @AlbaneseLaura Updated September 9, 2019 9:07 PM Newsday 1m

There was no “Friends” theme music, and no tears, but when Wilmer Flores stepped up to the plate Monday evening, it certainly felt like old times. There was applause – a little like the rhythmic clapp

Tweets