New York Mets

Lohud
Ee6f2625-7b49-4c26-98f0-15de7e434bb0-ap_19253002294357

Pete Alonso, Jacob deGrom and NY Mets exhale after beating Diamonbacks

by: Greg Tartaglia LoHud 16s

Pete Alonso hit two dingers, while Jacob deGrom and Seth Lugo combined to shutdown Arizona's offense.

Tweets