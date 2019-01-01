New York Mets

Metsblog
46348429_thumbnail

Mets Takeaways from Monday's 3-1 win over Diamondbacks, including Pete Alonso's 2 HRs

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

The Mets got off to a strong start to their four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday when they recorded a 3-1 win. >> Box score

Tweets