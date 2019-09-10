They did so with the Wild Card in 2016. They came from behind in September to win the NL East in 2015. They did the same thing in 1973 and went to the World Series with 82 wins. They were 5 out in September of 1969, won the division and won the World Series.

Bill Clark michaelgbaron How many time have the #Mets won a close playoff chase or caught someone from behind in the last days? 1999 is all I can recall. Every other close race they've come up short. All their wins have been by comfortable margins in the end.