MLB Awards Watch: NL MVP, both Cy Young races going down to the wire
by: Bradford DoolittleDavid Schoenfield — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 8m
There's a new challenger battling Christian Yelich and Cody Bellinger and the game's best pitchers look for an edge in the season's final stretch.
Because Wilmer Flores is in town, I have the “Friends” theme song stuck in my head. Seriously. #Mets #DBacksBlogger / Podcaster
Baseball needs to learn this. As I have been saying, the least interesting part of the Mets is the four hours when they play baseballI understand it but still think prioritizing off-the-field drama over dramatic games is ****. "Clubhouse leader for game of the year." @KyleBrandt on Texans/Saints. Despite this @GMFB led with Raiders/Broncos.Blogger / Podcaster
They did so with the Wild Card in 2016. They came from behind in September to win the NL East in 2015. They did the same thing in 1973 and went to the World Series with 82 wins. They were 5 out in September of 1969, won the division and won the World Series.@michaelgbaron How many time have the #Mets won a close playoff chase or caught someone from behind in the last days? 1999 is all I can recall. Every other close race they've come up short. All their wins have been by comfortable margins in the end.Blogger / Podcaster
The #Mets (73-70) slim playoff hopes remain alive after a crucial win over the #DBacks last night. The #Cubs won as well, as did the #Brewers, so New York remains 4 games out of the 2nd wild card with 19 to go. Their tragic number is 16, and their playoff odds are at 8.6%.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @FearghasKelly: I've only just learned that the prorogation of parliament gets its own fancy ceremony, and I can't believe this is the workings of our actual democracy and not your herby ex's deeply inaccessible performance art piece. Get a load of this total Brechtian nightmare. https://t.co/Fqv1O7FInLTV / Radio Personality
RT @TheFranchise41: Wilson Ramos since August 1st: .415 AVG, 4 HR, 25 RBI. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
