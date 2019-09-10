New York Mets

The Mets Police
46355780_thumbnail

A very special 50th Birthday Gil Must Go

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6m

No it’s not Santana’s birthday..but I”m too lazy to photoshop the image.. I’m breaking character and putting this out “before the game happens” like I did yesterday, again for good reason.   September 10, 1969 is my birthday.  Like my actual day I...

Tweets