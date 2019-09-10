New York Mets
Mets Morning News for September 10, 2019
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 30s
Your Tuesday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Tweets
-
Jacob deGrom was great last night, and he has a real shot at repeating as the NL Cy Young. https://t.co/ECC8aDudEfBlogger / Podcaster
-
METS AFTER 143 GAMES 2019: 73-70 ***22nd-best NYM w/1975*** — 1973 Mets (69-74) beat MON 3-0; Stone & McGraw scatter 13 hits; tied w/ CHI in 4th, pull within 3 GB STL. — 2016 Mets (76-67) win their final game ever at Turner Field 10-3; 1/2 GA STL for 2nd Wild Card.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TheAthleticNYC: 🎙 Today on The Metrospective → @thePeteyMac and @TimBritton talk about the the latest with the Mets. ⚾️ Drama between Noah Syndergaard and Wilson Ramos ⚾️ Mets finally take advantage of a deGrom start Listen: https://t.co/X0jMxAsQquBeat Writer / Columnist
-
wowHappy palindrome week! 9-10-19 9-11-19 9-12-19 9-13-19 9-14-19 9-15-19 9-16-19 9-17-19 9-18-19 9-19-19 (won't happen again for 92 years)Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @timbhealey: Story: The Pete Alonso Show is headed toward a heck of a season finale. https://t.co/d4DwSjZHHvBeat Writer / Columnist
-
