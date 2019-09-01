New York Mets

Mets Merized

Cyclones Lose, Winner-Take-All Game on Tuesday

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 3m

The Brooklyn Cyclones lost on Monday to the Lowell Spinners 3-1 at MCU Park to force a winner-take-all game on Tuesday night for the New York-Penn League Championship.All the scoring came in t

