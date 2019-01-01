New York Mets

Metsblog
46359544_thumbnail

Mets' Pete Alonso now on pace to break Aaron Judge's MLB rookie home run record

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

After blasting two homers on Monday night at Citi Field -- his MLB-leading 46th and 47th of the season -- Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is now on pace to break Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge's rookie home run record.

Tweets