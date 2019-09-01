New York Mets

Mets Merized
46360023_thumbnail

Pete Alonso Grabs MLB Home Run Lead

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 5m

In the first inning on Monday night, Pete Alonso hit an 0-1 pitch from Merrill Kelly into the M&M's Sweet Seats. It was his 46th homer of the year. He would hit his 47th homer of the the year

Tweets