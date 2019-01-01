New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Noah Syndergaard Is Mad About Catchers And The Mets Don't Care
by: Tom Ley — Deadspin 2m
Like many aces who have come before him, Noah Syndergaard prefers throwing to some catchers more than others. In Syndergaard’s case, he actually has two catchers that he likes more than Mets starter Wilson Ramos. When Syndergaard pitches to back-ups...
Tweets
-
RT @NewsdaySports: .@sportswatch looks back on the 50th anniversary of his first memory as a sports fan: the day the 1969 Mets took over first place in the NL East. https://t.co/sJxDEr2GaY https://t.co/xn7FdTVmmjBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Today is 50th anniversary of my first memory as a sports fan, so I wrote an essay about it. #Mets What's yours? Share it in replies! https://t.co/SB5Hjh9MasBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Smart discussion of the stupid Mets.Episode 183: Normally we'd open the show with the horrible 7-run bullpen performance, but instead it's a horrible intentional walk. https://t.co/bpiaodPDxwBlogger / Podcaster
-
TONIGHT! Gallen, Marte, and the #DBacks take on Wheeler, Alonso, and the #Mets at 7:10 PM in the Big Apple! Watch on SNY! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @DarrenJMeenan: .@The7LineArmy: If you'd like to wear a first responders cap tonight, that might be a nice tribute since tomorrow is 9/11 and we won't be together for the game. The team store has some FDNY/NYPD options that I'm going to check out before going to Mikkeller. Just a thought.Blogger / Podcaster
-
.@sportswatch looks back on the 50th anniversary of his first memory as a sports fan: the day the 1969 Mets took over first place in the NL East. https://t.co/sJxDEr2GaYBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets