New York Mets

Mets Merized

NL Cy Young Update: Jacob DeGrom, Max Scherzer Battling Again

by: Logan Barer Mets Merized Online 2m

As the regular season draws to a close, it is time to take a close look at the Cy Young Award. While Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole duke it out in the American League, the National League has ma

Tweets