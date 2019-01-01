New York Mets

Mauricio, 18, meets Mets' challenge on, off field

by: Jesse Sanchez

Ronny Mauricio was on his phone, scrolling through social media and liking everything he saw when a photo with a familiar face appeared on his screen. Mauricio was 16 at the time and had just fulfilled a lifelong dream by signing with the Mets. His...

