New York Mets

Daily News
P7yqbq4onfgehfsyoh76xmkdyi

Seth Lugo turning in four-plus out saves is huge asset to Mets - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 4s

When Brodie Van Wagenen made the splashiest trade of the offseason and set his eyes on Edwin Diaz, the Mets general manager forgot to take inventory of an already dominant right-handed relief pitcher sitting quietly in the bullpen.

Tweets