New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
43496457_thumbnail

Mickey Callaway cites win-loss record in defense of Syndergaard-Ramos pairing

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 29s

New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway is looking for some new numbers to justify his decision to pair pitcher Noah Syndergaard with catcher Wilson Ramos against the pitcher's wishes. Syndergaard is said to be unhappy at having to throw to Ramos, who...

Tweets