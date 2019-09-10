New York Mets
Noah Syndergaard and Mets front office still don’t agree on his catcher situation - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 5m
"There’s a symbiotic relationship that two guys can possess. It’s about being comfortable out there,” Syndergaard said.
Tweets
-
Brooklyn is getting closer to a New York Penn League Championship. Hopefully they get it done. #MetsSilly us. Did we say it was tied? Nahhhhhhh. Yoel Romero with an RBI bingo and the Cyclones lead 4-3 in the bottom of the 7th. https://t.co/LOPnxCSGJMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Have yourself a day, @FlavaFraz21.Official Team Account
-
Jeff McNeil strikes out for the 3rd time tonight. Saying it’s uncharacteristic of him is an understatementBlogger / Podcaster
-
Give it some time https://t.co/5iSu2tUJugBlogger / Podcaster
-
Rosario looked out, and he was ruled safe. Nimmo looked safe, and he was ruled out.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Frazier doubled again. Another run scored. 3-1 Mets in 4th.TV / Radio Network
