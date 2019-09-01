New York Mets

Mets Merized
We Are The Champions: Brooklyn Cyclones Prevail 4-3 In New York-Penn League Finale

by: Lindsay Moran Mets Merized Online 40s

The Brooklyn Cyclones prevailed in a win-or-go-home game against the Lowell Spinners Tuesday night, and were crowned New York-Penn League Champions!The win marks the team's first outright titl

