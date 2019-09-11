New York Mets

Daily News
46378749_thumbnail

Zack Wheeler steps up when Mets need it most - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 3m

Justin Wilson ultimately got the final four outs, and the Mets beat the Diamondbacks 3-2 behind three RBIs from Todd Frazier and seven strong innings from Zack Wheeler.

Tweets