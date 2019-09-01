New York Mets

Mets Merized
46378778_thumbnail

Zack Wheeler, Todd Frazier Lead Mets to 3-2 Win Over D-Backs

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 1m

Zack Wheeler and Todd Frazier played big roles in the Mets' 3-2 over the Diamondbacks on Tuesday night in Flushing.The win moves the Mets to 74-70 on the season and 34-20 in the second half.

