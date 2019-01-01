New York Mets

Metsblog
46379316_thumbnail

Mets' Mickey Callaway explains why Justin Wilson was called upon for four-out save

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 3m

On Tuesday night, with a one-run lead going into the bottom of the ninth inning, Mickey Callaway elected to go with Justin Wilson for a four-out save, something the lefty had not done all season long.

Tweets