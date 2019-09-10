New York Mets

North Jersey
Todd Frazier, Zack Wheeler and Justin Wilson key victory for Mets over the Diamondbacks

by: Justin Toscano, MLB writer North Jersey 3m

Todd Frazier was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Zack Wheeler allowed only one run over seven innings and Justin Wilson earned a four-out save as the Mets beat the Diamondbacks.

