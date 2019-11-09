New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/11/19
by: Kenneth Lavin — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2m
Catch up on all the Mets prospects in yesterday’s minor league action!
Tweets
-
Another Talkin #Mets short is available. I discuss the Syndergaard - Ramos situation. Listen at https://t.co/PuHZKsCLq5 #lfgm #lgm #nymetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Keith Law: Wander Franco, Luis Robert or Gavin Lux? 2019 Prospect of the Year is ... https://t.co/RpABQ5NfKKBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The first step in a uniform violation per the CBA is a letter from Torre warning you to cut it out. #wearthecaps @mets ooooh a letter from Torre. So scary.Blogger / Podcaster
-
It seems like a good spot to get Lowrie a start. Maybe give McNeil a rest - McNeil is trying to find that groove. Maybe a mental breather helps him.@michaelgbaron Lowrie’s first start?Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @BobOjeda19: Never Ever ForgetTV / Radio Personality
-
Mets Police Morning Laziness: Wear The Caps https://t.co/T6LrCnkmN5Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets